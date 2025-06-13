Mountfields Park opens its doors for summer open day

Compass Community School Mountfields Park is welcoming families, professionals and local residents to a special open day on Wednesday 9th July, from 1:30pm – 3pm.

Set in peaceful surroundings in Loughborough, Mountfields Park provides specialist therapeutic education for children aged 7–17 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs. The open day will offer visitors the opportunity to meet the team, explore the school’s facilities, and learn more about the learner-first approach that makes this school so successful.

Visitors can expect guided tours of the site—including the therapy room, science lab, library, and outdoor areas—as well as opportunities to speak directly with teaching staff about the school's ethos and support structures.

Mountfields Park is built on relationships. Every learner is known, understood and supported through a highly personalised approach to education. With just seven classrooms and a staff team that includes six teachers and nine teaching assistants, the school offers small group teaching that allows learners to flourish.

CCS Mountfields Park, in Loughborough

The curriculum is holistic, with strong emphasis on emotional development, independence, and real-world skills. Weekly and fortnightly trips, play and creative therapies, and access to Loughborough University’s sports facilities are just some of the ways learners are encouraged to explore their interests and grow in confidence.

Headteacher Sally Washington is looking forward to the event. “We know that progress starts with feeling safe, understood and valued,” she says. “That’s why we focus so much on connection and trust. Our open day is a chance for families to see what that looks like in action—and to understand how therapeutic education can open new doors for young people.”

Mountfields Park is part of the Compass Community Schools network, and shares its commitment to helping learners rediscover their appetite for learning and leave school feeling optimistic about the future.

Booking details

Anyone wishing to attend the open day should register their interest by Monday 1st July by emailing: [email protected]