Independent school near Harborough announces closure over VAT changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An independent school near Market Harborough has confirmed it will close, saying that the rise in VAT on school fees has left it unable to continue operating.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maidwell Hall, which was once attended by Earl Spencer., has hit out at the “unrelenting” economic pressures it is facing.

The school, which is part of the Uppingham Group of Schools, has said the Government’s introduction of VAT on school fees in the Autumn Budget is one of the reasons why it can no longer operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Matthews, chair of trustees at the school, confirmed the closure was in part due to the Government’s moves which have seen the elimination of business rates relief and an “unexpected increase” in National Insurance. She said the trend towards parents choosing to send their children to school as day pupils rather than boarders had also forced the trustees to “recognise that the economic consequence was unavoidable”.

Maidwell Hall (Google Street View).

The school, in Maidwell, currently has 160 pupils aged 4–13 on its register. Harborough MP and shadow education minister Neil O’Brien expressed concern over the closure, referring to the Government measures as a “perfect storm”.

He said despite “repeated warnings that independent schools would close”, the Government introduced VAT on school fees. He added schools have also had to contend with the elimination of business rates relief and the increase in employer National Insurance contributions.

In its announcement, the school said it intends to close at the end of 2025’s summer term 2025. Maidwell Hall was now entering a period of statutory consultation on the planned closure with staff – the findings of which are by spring at the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees said the announcement “had been made early, at the start of the spring term, to allow the pupils and their families, as well as the staff to plan for the future”. Ms Matthews expressed her “deep sorrow” at the decision to close.

She apologised to the “very many people who will be affected and for whom Maidwell Hall holds a special place in their lives”. Ms Matthews also felt especially for the pupils, adding the school is blessed with “wonderfully gifted and well-rounded young people and the delight they take in school has made this decision doubly difficult”.

Ms Matthews revealed that the school would need 250 fee-paying pupils to break even. It had 160 as of the end of 2024. She said with inflation, soaring energy costs and interest on loans this number would only increase even further.

From Tuesday, April 1, private schools that are charities are expected to no longer be eligible to receive business rates charitable relief, while changes to VAT came into effect on Wednesday, January 1. The Government said the money raised from VAT will fund public services, including education priorities for the next academic year, adding that it will "improve standards and opportunities for the nine out of 10 children who attend state schools".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Harborough MP Neil O’Brien believed the loss of Maidwell Hall was “so unnecessary”. He said: “Uprooting a child from their school and moving them to another is always very unsettling and disruptive, especially at such a critical point in their education."