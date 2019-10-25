Here's how to show your support for a musical event held by Harborough schoolchildren

A primary school in Market Harborough is aiming to hit all the right notes by staging an action-packed musical extravaganza.

St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy is hosting the fundraising Music Day from 12midday to 6pm tomorrow (Sat).

The Coventry Road school is putting on the action-packed show to buy instruments so pupils can set up an orchestra.

Staff and youngsters at the 213-strong school will serve refreshments all day while the audience is entertained.

There is no entry fee.

Special guests include the Harborough Band, Harborough Rock Choir and singer Siobhan Ball.

Mandy Thompson, music co-ordinator at St Joseph’s, said: “It promises to be a brilliant afternoon – we’re all really pumped up for it.

“Past pupils will be performing as well as current children and we are really looking forward to inviting our special guests.

“Please come along, join us for a fun day of music and an excellent cause and get behind our wonderful youngsters.”