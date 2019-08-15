A-Levels: Leicester Grammar School celebrates improving on last year's results

Students at Leicester Grammar School are celebrating their A-Level results this morning.

The school, in Great Glen, said: "We are once again celebrating our students’ outstanding A level results, with 82 per cent of all grades achieved at A*-B (up from 77 per cent in 2018) and an impressive 50 per cent at A*-A (up from 47 per cent in 2018).

"These excellent outcomes will enable the overwhelming majority of our students to embark confidently on the university courses of their choice or to pursue other exciting options. Eight of our 107 candidates have obtained three or more A* grades.

"One of these, Harroop from Leicester, who joined our Sixth Form as a Sir Thomas White Scholarship holder, has received four straight A* grades for biology, chemistry, maths and physics, securing his place at Imperial College to study medicine.

"Among the numerous success stories, we are thrilled that Sam from Clipston attained two A*s and an A grade (in PE, geography and history) to ensure a place at Durham on a sport science degree course. In the meantime, he has also been offered a professional contract with Leicester Tigers!"

John Watson, headmaster, said: “We are very proud both of our students and of the staff, who have been so committed to their success and happiness.

"They leave us not only with great academic accolades, but also having benefited from all the other opportunities which characterise the Leicester Grammar Sixth Form. We have no doubt that they will make a powerful and generous contribution to our world.”