Create your own Easter bonnet for Harborough Market competition

What better way to get into the spirit of spring than by taking part in an Easter Bonnet competition?

Harborough Market, in Northampton Road, Market Harborough, is inviting children aged up to 12 years old to bring a homemade Easter Bonnet along to the Market for judging on Saturday, April 20, between 11am and 12.50pm, with winners being announced at 1pm.

This year’s independent judging panel features the Chairman of Harborough District Council, HFM’s Barry Badger, Gemma Barder from MaHa magazine and a representative from the Market Harborough Chamber of Commerce.

Two lucky winners will be chosen to receive bicycles up to the value of £150 each from Market Harborough’s George Hall’s Cycles.

HFM Presenter, and competition judge, Barry Badger said: “It’s a great competition with fantastic prizes and a great opportunity for children to do something creative. I’m hoping to see some really imaginative bonnets and challenge children to come up with something unique!”

The general market and food hall is open as per usual, so there are lunch choices aplenty, and plenty of stalls for parents to browse and stock up for the Easter Bank Holiday while the competition takes place.