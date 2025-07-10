SpotlessWater launches new Ultra-Pure Water Station in Lutterworth
Located at George Street Church, George Street, Lutterworth LE17 4EF, the new station is part of SpotlessWater’s growing nationwide network designed to support mobile professionals such as window cleaners, car detailers, and many others.
Lutterworth has a strong community of trade professionals, and we’re excited to offer them a more convenient and cost-effective way to access ultra-pure water. This new station means no more waiting, no more deliveries – just fast, reliable, ultra-pure water whenever it’s needed.
SpotlessWater’s stations use reverse osmosis, deionisation, and other advanced filtering techniques to produce ultra-pure water with 0TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), ensuring a streak-free finish for all applications. The system is completely self-service and accessible 24/7, making it ideal for busy tradespeople who need flexibility.
Key features of the Lutterworth station:
- Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Self-service with contactless payment
- Produces water with 0 Total Dissolved Solids (TDS)
- Fast flow rates, fill up in 5 minutes and go
- Ideal for window cleaning, detailing, solar panel cleaning and more
The station launch in Lutterworth marks the latest phase of SpotlessWater’s UK expansion, providing thousands of professionals with a consistent supply of ultra-pure water - saving them the time, effort, and resources required to produce it themselves.
For more information, visit www.spotlesswater.co.uk/articles/lutterworth-le17-4ef/ or find the Lutterworth station on our Locations map on the website.
|ABOUT SPOTLESSWATER
SpotlessWater launched in 2016 and is the UK’s first and leading network of self-service ultra-pure filling stations. With 24/7 access, fast flow rates, and a consistent 0 TDS reading, SpotlessWater provides an affordable and convenient solution for businesses across the cleaning and detailing industries.