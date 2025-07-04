Slimming World Stories: Life is full of brightness & joy again

I had no self-esteem and I felt like I wasn't good enough

Kheira's life has become unrecognisable after losing 7 stone 5lb with Slimming World and is now beginning a new chapter in her life

From being that chirpy, upbeat person I became someone who hid within the safety of my four walls at home, turning to food as her comfort blanket and way of coping with life but of course all that had to change and I'm so pleased that it did - my life over the past 2 years as changed for the best.

After joining her local slimming world group at Desborough Library in January 2023 her outlook on life, food and her health went from strength to strength - out went the fast food and in came the new way of eating - healthy foods, lots of it and being able to adapt recipes is so rewarding. Kheira has played a large part in the groups social media sharing all her recipes, pictures and support to others is amazing.

It wasn't all plan sailing, but the group was always there for her and by learning more about herself as a slimmer the more confident she became - as Kheira said my life has become unrecognisable in so many ways. The slimming world group is like a second family to me - its some where I will always find warmth, compassion and laughter. Now at her target weight her type 2 diabetes is in remission and she is now realising her potential through kindness, friendship and love and of course her new life is just starting.

Local Slimming world member features in National Magazine

What a way to start your new life in the Slimming World Magazine (Aug/Sept 2025 edition)

As Kheira's Slimming World Consultant I couldn't be more proud of her - she brings life and joy to the group and what an inspiration - this is why I do the job I love - making changes to peoples lives is definitely worth getting out of bed in the morning for.

