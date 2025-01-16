Severn Trent is heading back to school for the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the New Year begins Severn Trent’s Education team is getting ready to bring back free, fun information sessions to schools across Leicestershire.

The Christmas festivities have come to an end and pupils are back to class, the water company’s educators are urging schools to get in touch and book their spaces for free, interactive workshops and assemblies.

Children and youngsters in Leicestershire will get the chance to explore ‘The Wonderful World of Water’, where they will learn all about water efficiency and will pick up some tips and tricks to help save water at home.

Assemblies will delve into why everyone needs to be looking after our water, how they can help at home, and will cover topics on wider environmental issues like climate change.

Severn Trent education team

A total of 163,237 schoolchildren across the Severn Trent region were educated last year and 17,168 were from the Leicestershire area.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent said: “Our free workshops and assemblies always add a whole lot of excitement for children when it comes to learning about what goes on at Severn Trent.

“These sessions don’t just give young people an understanding of how water and waste is treated, but they also teach them how it all impacts the environment and what they can do to make a difference.

“We encourage schools or parents to get in touch if they are interested in booking a workshop or assembly or want to find out more about the free sessions.”

The sessions have already proven to be a popular experience for schools, with many schools already booked on for the New Year, but there is more than enough space for schools to get in touch and book a workshop.

To book a free school workshop or assembly or for more information on the sessions, visit Severn Trent’s learning zone at www.stwater.co.uk/education