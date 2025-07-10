Market Harborough Netball League scores big for the planet
Over the winter season from November 2024 to May 2025, eight MHNL teams joined the initiative, with players pledging on behalf of their teams to change habits in ways that reduce their carbon footprint. From reducing food waste to switching to reusable water bottles, nearly 500 individual pledges were made, preventing a staggering 145,507.2 kg of CO₂ equivalent from being released into the atmosphere.
The project was made possible thanks to the support of Leicestershire Netball, whose funding allowed a monthly prize draw to encourage players to continue pledging throughout the season.
To celebrate these environmental wins well into the future, MHNL used part of this funding to commission a very special trophy. Created by award-winning Leicestershire artist Henrietta Corbett, the inaugural MHNL Green Trophy has been crafted from found objects, including brass, driftwood, and repurposed materials. Appropriately, the trophy is named DON’T THROW—a playful reminder of the importance of reusing and recycling, while nodding to the sport itself.
MHNL Chair Lynne Davies said:
“We’re incredibly proud to be the first netball league in the region to take this step, and even prouder of the way our players have embraced the challenge. It shows that small, everyday actions really can add up to a big difference.”
MHNL hopes this initiative will inspire other leagues across Leicestershire and beyond to get involved, proving that local sport can lead the way in building a healthier, more sustainable future.