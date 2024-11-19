Leicestershire business owner raises over £95,000 for Parkinson's UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicestershire resident, John Weston, 52, has completed his fundraising for this year, raising almost £23,000 for Parkinson’s UK. This contribution brings his overall total since he began fundraising for the charity in 2015 to an impressive £95,320.89.

John founded his vintage model car racing company Iconic RC in 2011 and fundraising has always been a big part of the business. He decided to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK in 2015 when a close friend, Robert, was diagnosed with the condition at the age of just 35.

This year saw great participation in his events, with 150 racers attending the event in Bingham in July and 165 racers participating in Broxtowe in September, both in Nottinghamshire. Many participants also have family members who are living with Parkinson’s, creating a strong community bond.

John says: "Parkinson’s took hold of Robert very quickly, altering his life dramatically. Watching him battle this aggressive condition while continuing to race model cars has been both inspiring and heartbreaking. It fueled my determination to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s UK.

John Weston (pictured right) fundraising for Parkinson’s UK

"The entire aspect of fundraising is important to me and gives me a real boost and sense of purpose. I truly believe that every pound raised will contribute to advancements in technology and research for Parkinson’s, paving the way for a better future for those living with the condition."

John, who has benefited from Parkinson's UK’s fundraising support and guidance, says it’s easy for anyone to start raising money for the charity.

He says:"It doesn’t need to be anything grand. Start small, be patient, and approach your fundraising efforts with professionalism and respect.

“I hope our continued efforts will help drive meaningful change in the Parkinson's community. Vintage model car racing is more than just a hobby; it’s a chance to unite people for a worthy cause, and it gives us all a tremendous sense of pride.”

For more information about Iconic RC, please visit Iconic RC's website: https://www.iconicrc.com/

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise, visit http://www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising