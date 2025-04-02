Leicester named in top 20 list of best cities in the UK for relaxing walks, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of National Walking Day (2nd April), a new study has uncovered the best cities across the UK to enjoy a calming stroll, and the results might surprise you. It turns out you don’t need to trek to the Highlands or a hidden countryside village to find peace and quiet, as some of the country’s most tranquil walking routes can be found right in the heart of cities.

The research, carried out by the team at SlotsCalendar, analysed more than 200,000 TripAdvisor reviews of parks and green spaces in 73 UK cities and towns. Each location was scored on how often words like “relaxing”, “peaceful”, “calm”, and “tranquil” appeared in reviews.

Leicester ranked 18th, offering a mix of green retreats and riverbank paths that make it more peaceful than many might expect. The city’s Victoria Park and Abbey Park are popular spots for a calming wander, both steeped in local history and lined with mature trees and gardens. Meanwhile, the Grand Union Canal towpaths provide a quieter side of city life, perfect for a slow stroll away from the bustle. As one of the UK’s most diverse cities, Leicester blends culture, heritage, and nature into walking routes that offer both interest and tranquillity.

Taking the crown is Hereford, a charming cathedral city nestled near the Welsh border. With riverside paths along the Wye, historic timber-framed buildings, and easy access to the countryside, it’s little wonder Hereford came out on top.

Royal Tunbridge Wells ranked second, where Georgian architecture meets glorious greenery, while Lincoln, with its cobbled Cathedral Quarter and peaceful strolls along the Brayford Waterfront, ranked third.

York and Oxford completed the top five, while Gloucester, often overshadowed by neighbouring Cotswold towns, ranked sixth. Carlisle, sitting close to the Scottish border, ranks seventh and scores well thanks to its riverside trails along the Eden and access to the Hadrian’s Wall Path.

Not a city in the traditional sense, Esher in Surrey still punches well above its weight, ranking eighth. Warrington and Southport round out the top 10.

Some of the UK’s busiest cities like London (27th), Manchester (24th), and Birmingham (49th) didn’t fare as well. That’s perhaps no surprise, as crowds and traffic often clash with calm.

Edinburgh (20th) just sneaks into the top 20 despite being surrounded by natural beauty, suggesting tourist density might impact the perceived peacefulness.

On the flip side, Kingston upon Hull, Reading, Hartlepool, Barnsley, and Halifax ranked at the bottom of the list.