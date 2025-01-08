Dambusters memorabilia goes under the hammer for £24,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A private collection of World War II Dambusters memorabilia tripled its pre-sale estimate of £8,000 - £10,000 to sell for £24,000 at auction in Market Harborough on Tuesday 7th January.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection, offered at Gildings Auctioneers, commemorated the Dambusters leader, Wing Commander Guy Gibson. Gibson received the Victoria Cross for commanding the specially formed 617 Squadron in the legendary 1943 ‘bouncing bomb’ raid, codenamed Operation Chastise.

All 54 lots ultimately found homes with new UK-based owners, many of whom were in the room to compete with internet bidders from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast array of signed photographs, books, uniforms, paintings, aircraft equipment and more was accumulated by the late Derrick Warren, a Coventry-based press photographer who died in 2022, aged 81. His fascination with Guy Gibson and 617 Squadron began in childhood when he was read a story about the Dambusters. Until its closure in 2023, the collection was displayed at 617 Squadron's base, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Mark Gilding with the RAF cloth wings featured in the auction

A Lancaster Bomber steering yoke soared beyond its pre-sale estimate of £200 - £300 to make £3,400 on the day.

Another highlight was a pair of RAF cloth wings displayed in an engraved silver-plated frame. Removed from Gibson’s uniform and given to his cousin Janet de Gaynsford, the wings were presented by de Gaynsford to Warren in 1994 and came with a handwritten letter confirming they were given to her by Gibson in March 1941 at her parents’ house in Llanishen, Wales. Estimated at £1,000 - £1,500, they sold for £4,200.

A photograph of a Lancaster Bomber taken by Derrick Warren and signed by many people connected to 617 Squadron including the bouncing bomb inventor Barnes Wallis and Gibson’s wife Eve Gibson, sold for £550 against an estimate of £200 - £300, while a World War II flying cap, respirator and part harness also estimated at £200 - £300 realised £800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A facsimile copy of Gibson’s logbook featuring autographs from Eve Gibson and the head of World War II Bomber Command, Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris was offered with a guide price of £300 - £500 and went on to fetch £2,000. An RAF two-piece uniform belonging to Air Chief Marshall the Hon Sir Ralph Cochrane, sold for £2,600 against a guide price of £100 - £200.

Memorabilia featured in the auction

“A fierce bidding war was always inevitable with this rare opportunity to acquire items from Derrick Warren’s unique collection commemorating Guy Gibson, so we’re thrilled that this homage to one of World War II’s most daring heroes has exceeded all expectations,” comments Gildings director Mark Gilding. “We consistently saw memorabilia across the 54 lots beating estimates, and the incredible results from the most sought-after items shows the magic that can happen when determined collectors go head-to-head at auction.”

The Dambusters raid took place on the night of May 16th, 1943, when Guy Gibson led the attack on three dams in Germany’s industrial Ruhr Valley using the bouncing bomb invented for the purpose by the distinguished scientist and engineer, Barnes Wallis.

Fraught with danger, the top-secret mission involved Gibson training 617 Squadron to fly in darkness at low levels to avoid radar detection, relying on maps and compasses as they navigated their way to the targets which required precision timing at just 60ft to aim the massive 4,200 kg bombs which breached the Möhne and Eder dams and damaged the Sorpe dam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of 133 men involved in the raid, 53 were killed and just 48 would survive the war. Despite being officially released from flying duties, Guy Gibson was killed in action aged 26 in September 1944 when his de Havilland Mosquito crashed returning from a raid on Germany. A full RAF tour of duty was 30 missions, but at the time of his death Gibson had completed at least 174 raids.

On the 50th anniversary of Gibson’s death, Derrick Warren visited Guy Gibson’s grave in Steenbergen in the Netherlands with some surviving Dambusters and members of the Gibson family whom he became friends with through amassing his collection.

“The value attached to this very special World War II memorabilia is a testament not just to its rarity, but to the enduring fascination and respect given to Guy Gibson and the other remarkable Dambusters heroes,” adds Mark. “There is something very special about this kind of single-owner collection, built around a lifelong passion for a specific period of history, so it’s great to know Derrick’s memorabilia will now start a fresh chapter with new owners who will continue to treasure it for posterity.”

Those with similar collections they are interested in selling can arrange a free, no-obligation valuation with Gildings by calling 01858 410414.