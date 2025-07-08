Community energy comes to Harborough

Cllr Peter James visited the event and found information about community funded solar panels.

The Warmer Homes, Greener Homes Event held this Saturday 28th June gave Harborough Residents a great opportunity to gain advice and information about keeping their homes warm this winter.

Warmer Homes, Greener Homes was the first of many free events planned by Harborough Community Energy to empower residents of Harborough District to confidently reduce their energy expenses while achieving warm, comfortable and healthy homes.

The event was held in the Symington Building and included displays and information about solving damp and mould problems, reducing energy bills, grants and funding, using more renewable energy, and adding technology such as solar panels or air source heat pumps to your home to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

A highlight of the event was a dolls' house adorned with working solar panels, lights and an air source heat pump. The free open day also included activities for children, a display showing how low temperatures dangerously affect the human body, and freebies to allow visitors to quickly enact simple energy efficiency changes.

The event gave people a chance to get hands-on with materials they could use for DIY home improvements.

The event was attended separately by Councillor Peter James, Councillor Buddy Anderson and Councillor Jo Asher.

Harborough Community Energy are a group of local volunteers with decades of experience in sustainability, construction and community support. Harborough Community Energy are part of Sustainable Harborough Community who have been active in Harborough for over 5 years.

Sarah van der Walt of Harborough Community Energy said “We recognise that each home is different and each family is different, so we are keen to offer support that is tailored to individual residents’ needs. We know these choices can be intimidating, so we can offer information for small easy changes as well as big challenging options.”

If you would like to know more about Harborough Community Energy and their next events, you can visit their website: www.sustainableharboroughcommunity.co.uk/hce