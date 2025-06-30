Allison Homes donates £500 to Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre for third year

l-r – Bex Hurst, Projects Assistant and Carla Hills, Outreach and Development Manager at Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre, and Michael Hudson, Group Marketing Manager at Allison Homes

In honour of Pride Month (June), regional housebuilder Allison Homes has donated £500 to Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre for the third year in a row.

Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre was founded in 1976 as one of the UK’s first gay helplines and offers a range of services, including social and support groups, outreach, counselling, advocacy, bespoke support and guidance.

Allison Homes’ £500 donation will help with the general running of the centre and comes as the housebuilder’s East Midlands region is providing new homes across the county. This is the third donation the developer has made to the charity, taking Allison Homes’ total contribution amount to £1,500.

Carla Hills, Outreach and Development Manager at Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Allison Homes for their generous £500 donation – now for the third year running. Their ongoing support during Pride Month is vital in helping us provide safe spaces, vital resources and one-to-one support to Leicestershire’s LGBTQ+ community. Contributions like this ensure that every member can access the help and advice they need to thrive.”

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We take great pride in supporting Pride Month at Allison Homes, and remain committed to fostering an inclusive culture where our employees can thrive and express themselves.

“We are proud to be donating £500 to Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre for the third year, and to be helping them support individuals throughout Leicestershire and Rutland. The work this charity does is invaluable, providing a safe and inclusive environment, and we are honoured to play a part in their mission.”

To find out more about Leicestershire LGBTQ+ Centre, visit https://www.leicestershirelgbtqcentre.org/.

Allison Homes is providing new homes at its newly launched St Mary’s Chase development in Stanton-under-Bardon and has also acquired land for three other sites in Leicestershire, in Shepshed, Anstey and Rearsby.

For more information on St Mary’s Chase, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/stmaryschase/.