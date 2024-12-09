Alberto Costa MP meets eye and ear care experts caring for customers and supporting the NHS

MP Alberto Costa has recently visited Specsavers Lutterworth to see how expert local opticians and audiologists are making a difference to customers, the community and supporting the NHS – and are ready to do more.

The MP for South Leicestershire, spoke to the team at the locally owned and run store about how they are delivering NHS services and providing vital access to eye and hearing care.

‘It was brilliant to meet the team at Specsavers Lutterworth, hear about the work they’re doing to deliver really important care in the community and how they also support community organisations and provide a range of career opportunities for local people,’ says Mr Costa.

Abhijit Roy, optometrist and director at the store, gave the MP a tour where he also took time to speak to the team about their roles.

‘It was great to welcome Mr Costa and talk about the scope for delivering more NHS services locally. We are proud to be at the heart of our community providing exceptional hearing and eye care as well as supporting local organisations. We also spoke about Specsavers’ mission to change lives through better sight and hearing, and our ambition to further improve access to care for all.

‘Specsavers Lutterworth is a leading provider of NHS eye care. In addition to all important regular eye tests and great value glasses we offer urgent eye care appointments, cataract pre-assessments and our highly qualified optometrists can make direct referrals to our local ophthalmologists if patients need urgent treatment for glaucoma. We could do even more to help patients and take pressure off hospital services if glaucoma monitoring was commissioned locally. This would mean we could care for glaucoma patients in their community, referring them to hospital only if there is concern.’

Specsavers Lutterworth is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/lutterworth or call the store on 01455 556430. For those that can’t leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness, Specsavers also offers a Home Visits service covering more than 90% of the UK – with more details available at www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.