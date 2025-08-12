91-year-old Judy set to soar: Brook House resident takes to the skies

Judy and Sue
At Brook House Residential Home in Husbands Bosworth, we believe life is for living, not just surviving—and our residents prove it every day. This September, one of our most spirited residents, 91-year-old Judy, is taking that philosophy to new heights—literally.

On Tuesday, September 10 at 2pm, Judy will be facing her fears head-on by taking part in a thrilling glider experience at Husbands Bosworth Airfield. Always ready to encourage and inspire, Judy’s courage is a shining example of what’s possible at any age.

Joining her on this sky-high adventure will be Sue, a senior carer at Brook House, who won her own glider flight during our annual summer fete in July. Together, they’ll be conquering the skies, proving that dreams and daring know no age limit.

At Brook House, we take pride in helping our residents fulfil their wishes and live life to the fullest. Whether it’s big adventures or small moments of joy, we’re dedicated to making every day special. And on 10th September, all eyes will be on the sky as Judy and Sue embark on the experience of a lifetime.

