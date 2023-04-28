Travel business in Harborough recognised as one of the UK’s best places to work
It’s been named on a national list
A travel business based in Market Harborough has been recognised as one of the UK’s best workplaces.
G Touring, the operator of the market brands Travelsphere and Just You, has been named on the list compiled by the judges of national business awards and website 'Great Place to Work'.
The company in Compass Point was recognised in December and was then on the shortlist to be judged as one of the top 100 places to work in the UK. Now, G Touring has been officially recognised in 34th place, the highest placed travel business in its category.
“Everyone at G Touring is incredibly proud that we are officially recognised as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work," said Adam Kemp, G Touring’s managing director.
"We work hard to deliver the most amazing holidays for our customers, while staying true to our company values, which is evident in the positive culture that has been created at G Touring.”