Travel business in Harborough recognised as one of the UK’s best places to work

G Touring has been named on the list compiled by the judges of national business awards and website 'Great Place to Work'.

A travel business based in Market Harborough has been recognised as one of the UK’s best workplaces.

G Touring, the operator of the market brands Travelsphere and Just You, has been named on the list compiled by the judges of national business awards and website 'Great Place to Work'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company in Compass Point was recognised in December and was then on the shortlist to be judged as one of the top 100 places to work in the UK. Now, G Touring has been officially recognised in 34th place, the highest placed travel business in its category.

“Everyone at G Touring is incredibly proud that we are officially recognised as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work," said Adam Kemp, G Touring’s managing director.