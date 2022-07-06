Thriving Harborough business is bidding to win two top industry accolades

Clarke & Roskrow Styling Opticians are finalists in twin categories of the coveted NICHE Business Awards 2022.

A thriving Market Harborough town centre business is bidding to win two top industry accolades.

Clarke & Roskrow Styling Opticians are finalists in twin categories of the coveted NICHE Business Awards 2022.

The Church Street enterprise is in with a shot of being crowned the Best Customer Service Business and the Best Small Business.

And the opticians are already riding high after winning trade organisation Optical Success Academy’s Practice of the Year award last year.

Owner and principal optometrist Anthony Clarke said: “I’m thrilled for the team and for our clients to be recognised in this way.

“To be a finalist in one of these categories would be a fantastic achievement but to be a finalist in both is incredible!

“Especially as the competition to get this far has been really strong.”

And he added: “We’re the only business from Market Harborough to be a finalist in these awards - so it’s great recognition for the whole business community and the population of Harborough and the wider area.

“We’re a small optician practice from a market town in South Leicestershire but we’re punching above our weight against bigger more well-established businesses in the Leicester region, “ said Anthony.