Swimming pools in Harborough and Lutterworth are to stay open amid soaring energy costs as hundreds of pools face closure all over the UK

Everyone Active, which operates the Harborough Leisure Centre (pictured) and the Lutterworth Sports Centre alongside Harborough District Council, has vowed to keep the popular pools open, despite the big increase in their power bills

The swimming pools at sports complexes in Market Harborough and Lutterworth are to stay open amid soaring energy costs as hundreds of pools face closure all over the UK.

Contract manager Matthew Hopkin today admitted they are facing a big increase in their power bills.

But he said they are not planning to close the pools at their well-used sports facility on Northampton Road, Market Harborough, and at their Lutterworth base on Coventry Road.

“We are facing a significant increase in energy costs, an issue impacting the whole country.

“However, we are working hard to address this and are focused on keeping people active in the local communities we serve,” said Mr Hopkin.

“We are pleased to confirm there are no plans to close the pools at Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre.”

Nationally, pool operators face slashing opening hours, turning down the water temperature and even asking swimmers to cut the time they spend in the showers to save money as the cost of energy rockets.