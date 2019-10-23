Radical reform is needed for planning rules and new homes, Harborough officials tell the government

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has met senior government officials to call for radical planning reform.

Mr O’Brien talked to Simon Gallagher, director of planning at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and deputy director Lucy Wilkins in Market Harborough.

Developers financial contributions, enforcing councils local plans and holding housebuilders to account were all on the agenda.

Harborough council leader Phil King, along with the authority’s planning officers, also attended the meeting.

Mr O’Brien said: “Planning is something constituents regularly contact me on.

“I share their concerns and feel strongly about this.

“The meeting with the senior civil servants was very useful.”

The Conservative MP added: “I hope solutions can be found to issues that councils around the country are facing.

“Local councillors work incredibly hard within a system that is fundamentally broken and in need of major changes.”

Cllr King said he was “delighted” to “explain some of the real-life challenges” authorities such as Harborough council face and possible solutions.