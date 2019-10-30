Plans put forward to build 1,200 homes in the Harborough district

A plan to build a controversial 1,200-home estate in Scraptoft will be closely scrutinised, a local councillor pledged.

Parker Strategic Land has submitted an outline planning application to create the “new neighbourhood” on the edge of Harborough council’s patch.

But Cllr Amanda Burrell vowed: “I’ll be watching this every step of the way along with my fellow Harborough district councillors Peter Elliott and Simon Galton.

“We were very disappointed to discover a strategic development area was being proposed here.

“So we’ll all be heavily involved in keeping a close eye on this massive development.”

The project is planned to go ahead on land owned by Scraptoft Golf Club.

It will feature a new primary school, care accommodation, nursery, parks and open space as well as sports facilities.

Affordable homes will also be built if the bold blueprint gets the green light.

“People are upset at losing their golf course.

“It’s already very busy here and there’s traffic everywhere,” said Cllr Burrell, a Liberal Democrat.

“This major application has a long road to run and won’t happen for a few years yet.

“But 1,200 new homes will bring thousands more people and drivers here and that will have a serious impact on Scraptoft.”

A spokesman for Foxton-based Parker Strategic Land said: “We are committed to creating a high-quality community on the site, while improving the natural environment and ecology along Scraptoft Brook.

“The scheme also provides a green buffer for existing residents and improves flood resilience. “Parker’s have worked with Harborough District Council, Leicester City Council and Scraptoft Golf Club to secure an allocation.”

Managing director Adrian Lott, great-grandson of the business’s founder, said: “We are pleased to be bringing the Scraptoft proposals forward in partnership with the landowners, councils and residents to create the right plan for the community. “I am particularly proud of the plans for a new primary school, which will improve the local education offering.”

The huge Scraptoft initiative is the second biggest in the Harborough District Plan.

It will provide up to 1,200 of 12,800 homes needed in the council’s area by 2031.

Scraptoft Golf Club is moving to a new site at Houghton on the Hill, just a few miles away.