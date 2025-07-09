Market Harborough firm The Ink Group wins national award

The Ink Group is the Corporate Adviser Small Firm of the Year 2025. Held on Thursday 26th June at the Hilton London Bankside, the Corporate Adviser Awards celebrate advisers and providers that have brought real innovations to the field of workplace financial services. The small firm of the year is a national award, sponsored by The People’s Pension that’s aimed at corporate advisory firms with fewer than 5 advisers.

This is the fourth time in 6 years that this Market Harborough based firm has won this award and this year was again judged to be leading the pack, in a shortlist of four ‘outstanding smaller firms’. The judges were hugely impressed with the high quality of The Ink Group’s award submission and stated that the company ‘wowed’ the judging panel and demonstrated a ‘high level of professionalism and strong growth’.

Managing Director of The Ink Group, Billy Johnson, said on receipt of this award “We are delighted to have been recognised for this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

The Ink Group offers employment support for businesses through four core services; Human Resources, Employee Benefits, Workplace Pensions and Payroll. It was founded in 2013 by Billy and Ruth Johnson and is based at 18, The Point, Market Harborough. Clients include Marks Electrical, Scrivens Opticians and Dermalogica.