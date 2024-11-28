Harborough opticians to go extra mile for festive fundraising

A member of the team at a Market Harborough opticians will be saddling up to take on an eight-hour Santa Cyclathon on Saturday 7 December in aid of The Jubilee Foodbank.

Specsavers at 22 St Mary’s Place will play host to a stationary bike for the day-long challenge. Colleagues will be on hand to take a turn to support the store’s assistant manager, Charlie Allen, who will be leading the way wearing a Santa outfit. A team of Specsavers elves and a reindeer will also be meeting and greeting customers and collecting both donations and contributions for the local foodbank throughout the day.

Alongside the festive fundraising will be a life-size snow globe where visitors can step into a snowy wonderland and take part in a game to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch bundle for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas. To spread further festive cheer there will be Christmas music playing throughout and additional games to enjoy too.

‘Charlie and the team are really up for the challenge and are hoping to see lots of our customers and people from across the community on the day to cheer them on,’ says Specsavers Market Harborough retail director, Barry Henning. ‘Anyone who would like to get involved, give us a cheer or offer some words of encouragement, can pop by from 9am until 5pm.

‘The team have done a lot of fundraising over the years, and we’ve seen first-hand how the local community come together to support us,’ adds Charlie. ‘Thanks to the generosity of the people of Market Harborough we raised over £1,500 for The Jubilee Foodbank last year. It would be amazing if we’re able to top that this year!

‘The foodbank is currently in urgent need of items including UHT milk, tinned potatoes, cartons of long-life fruit juice and small jars of coffee. For an up-to-date list, visit The Jubilee Food Bank website. They would also welcome Christmas donations such as Christmas puddings, chocolate coins, chocolate Santas and packets of stuffing,’ concludes Charlie.

To make a donation to the Santa Cyclathon in aid of the Jubilee Foodbank, visit the Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/specsavers-marketharborough?utm_term=944rbXABg.

For additional information on The Jubilee Food Bank, an up-to-date list of the most needed items and the local donation drop off points, visit https://www.jubileefoodbankmh.uk/