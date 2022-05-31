Harborough hairdressers is shutting down today (Tuesday) after 23 years in the town centre

Moko Salon & Spa on Church Street is closing its doors after 23 years in the middle of the town centre serving thousands of local people.

One of Market Harborough’s top hairdressers is shutting down today (Tuesday).

Owner Anthony Young, 46, said he is taking the “very tough decision” to shut after being hit hard in the pocket by the devastating two-year Covid pandemic.

Talking to the Harborough Mail this afternoon, Anthony said: “It’s sad and I’ve chewed over making this move for a good while now.

“It’s been blood, sweat and tears and I’ve poured my heart and soul into building up Moko and keeping it going over almost quarter of a century.

“But the bottom line is that we simply can’t go on as we are,” admitted Anthony, of Saddington, near Fleckney.

“The Covid pandemic has finished us to be honest.

“We are a big establishment, one of the best-known and longest-established hair salons in Market Harborough.

“But we had to shut our doors for a year more or less after we were all initially locked down in March 2020.

“We all walked away when the first lockdown was imposed thinking we’d be back again in a few weeks or months,” said the dad-of-two.

“But, of course, it didn’t turn out that way at all.

“Our overheads, the rent and rates, were going up and our turnover was going down.

“So clearly something had to give – we just couldn’t keep our heads above water.

“We obviously weren’t making any money while we were shut but we still had big bills to pay.

“It simply didn’t add up.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done here at Moko.

“We must have trained up over 100 brilliant staff over the years and we’ve built up an army of fantastic loyal customers from across Harborough.

“We’ve told them all what we’re doing,” said Anthony, who had 30 staff before the coronavirus struck and has about 10 now.

“They will be disappointed because many have been coming here a lot of years.

“Quite a few of my staff have taken a step back over the last year or two and they are reassessing what to do with their lives and futures.

“Some of them have worked for me for 18-19 years, they’ve learned the trade and come up through the ranks with me here at Moko.

“I’ve made so many good friends among both our staff and our clients.

“But it’s time for me to reset now as well.

“Several of our team are going on to work at a new hair salon called Bijou in Rothwell.

“And you’ll be able to call them there on 01536 425281 if you’d like to stay with them,” added Anthony.

“As for me, I’m actively exploring new business ventures at the moment and I’ve got something lined up in the pipeline in the Market Harborough area.

“I don’t want to say too much more right now.