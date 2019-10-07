Harborough entrepreneur named as a UK business groundbreaker

A dynamic Market Harborough entrepreneur is being hailed one of the country’s most exciting business groundbreakers.

Julie Colan, 40, is ecstatic after her company Secret Whispers has been held up as one of the top 100 trail-blazing small businesses in the UK.

The outstanding accolade comes as her Kegel Exercise Kit is working wonders for women everywhere by boosting their pelvic floor strength and combating incontinence.

Jubilant Julie, of Northleigh Grove, Harborough, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be recognised nationally like this – it’s a huge honour.

“It just goes to show what you can achieve through dedication, commitment and sheer hard work.”

The inspiring mum-of-two is being named and framed in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on December 7.

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign which showcases thriving small businesses as it encourages people to shop locally.

Livewire Julie gets up at 4am every day to combine being a busy mum with running a booming business roaring into overdrive.

And she spelled out just why her exercise kits are so vital for tens of thousands of depressed women suffering a critical loss of self-esteem.

“There is an astonishing need out there with a staggering 50 per cent of women suffering pelvic floor issues such as incontinence.

“Unfortunately, this is a taboo subject and far too many women are silenced by shame with too few willing to discuss it,” said Julie, who has sons Michael 10, and Blake, seven.

“The physical, psychological and social wellbeing impact for women - and their families - who suffer with weak pelvic floor conditions is heartbreaking.

“It can all be avoided – and I’m on a mission to help women everywhere.

“This is a devastating issue that cuts across entire generations and it has to change.”

She said her kit is like a little weighted tampon which strengthens and maintains the crucial pelvic floor by engaging the correct muscles.

“My kit is a life-changer.

“It’s an outrageous scandal that so many women have to undergo surgery and so many think it’s normal to be incontinent,” insisted Julie.

“I’ve sold about 1000 kits in the UK and EU already and am targeting Australia next.

“I am totally driven and committed to being successful to help stricken women of all ages all over the world.”

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “I’d like to congratulate Julie on this award.

“Small businesses like Julie’s play such an important role and it’s great to see their contribution being recognised.

“I wish Julie and her business all the best for the future and continued trail-blazing success.”

Visit www.secretwhispers.co.uk for more information.