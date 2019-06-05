Harborough Chamber seeking new business members at drop-in event

The Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce is looking for new members and is holding a drop-in evening to explain what they do.

Local businesses interested in supporting one another and helping their community are welcome to go along to the informal evening, being held at the Angel Hotel in Market Harborough on Tuesday, June 11 from 5pm-7.30pm.

By attracting new members, the Chamber is aiming to have a greater voice with which to represent more local businesses in the community.

In addition to committee members, the Chamber is also interested in hearing from anyone who would like to get involved in shorter ad hoc projects.

All skills and help offered will be most welcome.

The drop-in session is being held ahead of an AGM later in June, which will see a new President elected and the new membership can then get started on any exciting initiatives that local businesses have identified as being important to them.

The Chamber would like to meet anyone who is interested in becoming involved, but if the June 11 event is not convenient, they can email jackie@email.harboroughchamber.co.uk