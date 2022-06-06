Hairdresser who’s returned to Harborough after fleeing war in Ukraine has been shortlisted for national award

Maryana Petranyuk has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA) in the Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year category.

Maryana Petranyuk is a leading technician who runs ‘She’ hair extensions studio serving clients in Market Harborough and London.

She said she’s very proud to announce she has now been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA) in the Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year category.

"Due to the war in Ukraine, I had to move back to the UK in order to save my child’s life.

“I knew I was coming back to my second home as I lived in Market Harborough a long time ago - and I know how amazing the local community is,” said Maryana.

“Nevertheless, I had no doubt that I will continue running my hair extensions business, just as I did in Ukraine, as it’s truly my passion.