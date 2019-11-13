Fears are growing over the future of two popular shops in Market Harborough

The future is uncertain for Bonmarche and Clintons.

The Clintons greetings card shop on the High Street could be shut as fears grow that 66 out of 332 outlets nationwide will go.

The Bonmarche outlet in St Mary’s Place also appears doomed after the company went into administration last month.

Clintons, formed in 1968, is set to shut scores of branches under a crisis survival plan – leaving the future of its Harborough store uncertain.

The high street retailer, which has about 2,500 staff nationally, is now holding critical restructuring talks with landlords.

Meanwhile, Harborough’s Bonmarche shop is in even deeper trouble.

Staff have put up ‘closing down sale’ signs in the windows of the women’s clothing unit, which has about 10 full-time and part-time employees altogether.