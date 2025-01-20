Dow Schofield Watts celebrates significant year after facilitating £809m worth of deals in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading business advisory firm, Dow Schofield Watts, has played a key role in facilitating more than £809m worth of deals in 2024, advising on 22 significant transactions spanning a range of sectors, including facilities management services, technology firms, food brands and more.

Despite challenging market conditions, the Dow Schofield Watts team saw an influx in deals in the lead up to the Autumn Budget, which contributed to an uptick in overall deal value. The total value of deals in 2024 marked a notable 36% increase from £594m in 2023, highlighting the firm's strong position in the advisory space.

Private equity collaboration remained a central focus for Dow Schofield Watts in 2024. Of the deals completed, 10 saw the Dow Schofield Watts corporate finance teams working closely with private equity investors, providing strategic insight and advisory services to support growth.

Notable transactions included advising on the sale of Ruth Lee to Protect Medical, Alpine Fire Engineers’ acquisition of DAS Fir, Survey Solutions' acquisition of JWG Survey & Engineering, Summa Equity’s investment into EA Technology and Three Hills' investment into Operam Education.

Shru Morris, CEO Designate at Dow Schofield Watts

Gregg Pendlington, partner in the Corporate Finance Team at Dow Schofield Watts in the North West, said: “This year has been a remarkable one for our team, marked by a flurry of successful deals. As we look ahead to 2025, our priority remains steadfast: delivering exceptional results and guiding our clients seamlessly through every stage of their transactions.”

Koo Aseeley, partner in the Corporate Finance Team at Dow Schofield Watts in Cardiff and the South West, said:“Following a year of significant changes affecting businesses across the board, we’re optimistic about the opportunities 2025 will bring. Confidence is steadily returning, and we’re eager to help our clients navigate the road ahead.”

Roger Esler, partner in the Corporate Finance team at Dow Schofield Watts in Yorkshire and the North East, said: “This has been a highly successful year of dealmaking for our Yorkshire and North East team. With businesses gaining greater certainty following the budget, we are optimistic that 2025 will usher in another strong year of activity.”

2024 also marked moves to new offices for three Dow Schofield Watts teams – Leicester, Leeds and London. These strategic moves underscore the teams' growth and position them at the heart of the professional community, reflecting the firm’s dedication to supporting businesses nationwide. The new offices not only enhance their presence in key regions but also pave the way for further expansion across the UK, enabling Dow Schofield Watts to extend its advisory services to an even broader client base.

Looking ahead, Dow Schofield Watts has recently made strategic board changes, in line with its ambitious plans for 2025. This includes the promotions of Shru Morris from Deputy CEO to CEO Designate, and Pete Fendall from Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Finance Officer to Chief Finance and Operating Officer. James Dow, current CEO and co-founder of Dow Schofield Watts, will remain on the board as Executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2025. He will continue to play a vital role in attracting new businesses and partners to the network, which now includes DR Solicitors, following its acquisition in November.

Shru Morris, CEO Designate at Dow Schofield Watts, said:“2024 has been an incredibly strong year for Dow Schofield Watts, and we are extremely proud of the progress we’ve made supporting businesses across the UK, particularly during a period of economic uncertainty. It’s been especially rewarding to see the continued collaboration with private equity firms, as the advisory and private equity sectors work together to unlock value and drive growth.

“The ramp-up in activity around the Budget towards the end of the year gives us confidence that the market will continue to stabilise into 2025. We are well-positioned to continue supporting ambitious business owners with the guidance they need to unlock new opportunities and continue growing.”