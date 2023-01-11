Dormant quarry near Harborough looks set to be revived - with hundreds of lorries on our rural roads

The A5199 Welford Road would bear the brunt of the additional traffic as the only access point to the quarry.

A dormant quarry near Harborough looks set to be revived for work for another eight years, despite local opposition.

The Husbands Bosworth quarry ceased operations in November 2019, but sand and gravel extractions now look set to resume there.

Advertisement

More than 100 comments have been received against the proposal, the “overwhelming majority” of which raise concerns over increased traffic on the surrounding roads.

However, Leicestershire County Council’s development control committee has been advised to approve at a meeting this week a plan that would see the quarry operated over eight years.

Applicant Mick George Ltd would also install a concrete batch plant, which combines the minerals needed to make concrete, a mineral washing plant and would bring the bagging plant back into use if the plans are approved on Thursday, January 12. The site in the Harborough district would be worked over five phases, with each area restored once extraction is complete.

The A5199 Welford Road would bear the brunt of the additional traffic as the only access point to the quarry. The worst case scenario suggests trips to and from the quarry could total up to 300 a day, although the council’s planning officers said it was more likely to be in the region of 232 trips.

Advertisement

A quarter of these would be expected to travel through the nearby village of Welford, while the rest would travel northwards towards the A4304. Welford and Husbands Bosworth parish councils have joined those raising concerns about the impact this could have on the rural roads and villages around the site.

Husbands Bosworth Parish Council has called for a one-way system to be introduced through the centre of the village – which would be the route around a third of the vehicles travelling northward would take – to cut the number of vehicles passing through.

Advertisement

However, the county council as the highways authority has not raised concerns about the impact this could have on the roads, saying the additional traffic would be no worse than when the quarry was last in use.

Concerns have also been raised by neighbouring residents about the impact on wildlife. The site is known to have sand martins, bats and great crested newts in one area.

Advertisement

However, planning officers determined that the restoration work once extraction is complete would result in a better environment for wildlife. Long-term plans for the site include planting woodland and parkland areas as well as creating small sections of open water.

Historic England has also objected to the plan, saying it would harm the historic Bosworth Hall and Chapel of St Mary. However, it accepted this harm would be “less than substantial”.

Advertisement