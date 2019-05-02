Care company's new office in Market Harborough has a thought-provoking window display

A care company has expanded to new premises in Market Harborough with a window display created by a local business.

Home Instead Senior Care’s Market Harborough and South Leicestershire branch has expanded to new premises in Market Harborough.

The window display

Following an ever-increasing demand for the companionship and care that Home Instead provides, the branch has opened an additional office for recruitment, community information and support on St Mary’s Road.

The new office’s window display has been dressed and decorated by local business Powder Blue and transformed into a potting shed scene with wheelbarrows, flowers and gardening

tools to remind people of the importance of giving older people the support to continue their hobbies – like pottering about in the garden.

Managing director Gail Devereux-Bachelor said: “Part of our mission and our passion here at Home Instead is to let older people continue doing the things they love. Our caregivers are actually matched with clients based on their shared hobbies and interests, so this is really very important to us. I’m excited to be opening our new office, as it will help us provide this outstanding care and companionship to even more people.”