World Parkinson’s Day - 11 April 2025: Local people affected by Parkinson’s welcomed to Market Harborough support group

To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is encouraging everyone to show their support and Make It Blue on 11 April and so help raise awareness of Parkinson’s, from lighting up buildings to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day.

Parkinson’s is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. Parkinson’s has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. From searching for a cure and campaigning for better health and care, to funding research into groundbreaking new treatments and running life-changing support services. It’s all driven by one mission: improving life with Parkinson’s.

Throughout the year, regular support groups and activities offer a local lifeline to people at every stage of their Parkinson’s journey. The Market Harborough Group meets on the last Friday of each month, 1:30pm-3:30pm, in the Jubilee Hall at the Market Harborough Congregational Church, Bowden Lane, LE16 7JD.

The group offers information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their family members and carers. They’re a friendly lot, why not come along and see what you think! There is a £2 entrance fee and raffle tickets are available for £1 each.

For further details on the Market Harborough Group contact Terry Eato on 07522 526 928 or email [email protected].