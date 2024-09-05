Trail, cycling, or something frightening: Events for everyone this Autumn with Race Harborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking for a challenge this Autumn, look no further than these awesome Autumn events from the team at Race Harborough.

First up, on Sunday, 22nd September, the Clipston Trail Races - multi-terrain charity runs over half marathon and 5 miles, in and around the village of Clipston, Northamptonshire - make a welcome return.

There's a medal for all finishers, plus wonderful cakes courtesy of Clipston WI.

Following on from this, on Sunday 6th October, is the 9th renewal of their highly regarded Festival of Cycling.

Cyclists make their way from Marston Lodge at the Festival of Cycling

With ride HQ located at Marston Lodge, near Market Harborough, there are four distance options available.

Newly designed 100k and 50k road routes perfectly complement a newly designed 70k off-road option suitable for cross and MTB.

All routes take in the beautiful countryside, rolling roads and tracks through South Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, plus there's an epic halfway feed station, hot meal at the finish, and a bespoke medal for all participants!

Next up is a brand new running event - the Irchester Spooktacular - on Wednesday, 30th October.

Clipston Trail Races

As the name suggests, this is a Halloween-themed night-time run over 5k, and a 2k Family Fun Run, at Irchester Country Park with fancy dress encouraged!

Run over two new and exciting routes on the established woodland trails and tracks within the country park, the routes will be fully marked and marshaled by witches, wizards, goblins, ghosts and ghouls!

There’s an awesome finishers medal for all participants, prizes for the best fancy dress, and Halloween themed sweet treats after your run!

Bringing the Autumn programme to a close is the ever-popular, and fantastically supported, Everyone Active Tunnel Vision.

Runners heading through the Oxendon Tunnel at the Tunnel Vision Night Run

Everyone Active Tunnel Vision consists of two races, both over 5 miles out and back along the Brampton Valley Way from Market Harborough. The first race is at night, and the second at dawn the following morning!

The Night Run starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, 7th November and the Dawn Run at 6.30am on Friday 8th November, and many people choose to enter them both!

Both races offer runners the unique opportunity to run out and back through the very long and very dark Oxendon Tunnel. At 422 metres long, the old railway tunnel really is an imposing sight and pitch black. Whilst mood lighting is provided in the tunnel, head torches are a must!

Mary Pearson, Race Harborough’s Event Director, said: “We are so looking forward to our Autumn events programme. From welcoming participants to our Festival of Cycling, which has such a great atmosphere and a fantastic variety of routes, to the excitement of hosting a new event in the shape of the Irchester Spooktacular, which is very much about friends and families coming together to run at night, hopefully in fancy dress, and enjoying an exciting event.

“To round things off comes the absolute spectacle of Everyone Active Tunnel Vision where runners join forces for what can only be described as a celebration of running. Dressed in their brightest and most colourful running kit, glow in the dark face paint and attire, they create a brilliant fun atmosphere and a sea of colour that lights up the Brampton Valley Way.”

Entries for all of these events can be made online at: www.raceharborough.co.uk.