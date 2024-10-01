Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An in-depth immersion in the art of playing tango.

Join Orquesta Atipica Eco-Tango for an in-depth immersion in the art of playing tango.

The rhythms and characteristic styles of tango melody will be demonstrated and brought to life at at 3pm on Monday 14th October in Louisa's Place Cocktail Bar.

This session is aimed at everyone with an interest in playing or dancing tango and it is free of charge and no booking is required.

Get in touch with Simon on 07977 266643 for the scores we will be using.