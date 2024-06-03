Little Bowden Society meeting Wednesday 19th June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have two guest speakers this month, talking about their Lives In The Fast Lane of Formula 1 and Formula 3

Our meeting on Wed 19th June, 7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, will feature Malcolm Smith, Formula 3 racing driver and instructor, who will be talking about his life in motor racing, including some of the innovations some teams developed to try to stay in the lead.

He will be joined by Peter James, who describes himself as a "spectator and a bit more", who has travelled to most of the racing circuits across the world, taking clients to see Formula 1 Events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 20 years he has also worked at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race in France.