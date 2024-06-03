Little Bowden Society meeting Wednesday 19th June
We have two guest speakers this month, talking about their Lives In The Fast Lane of Formula 1 and Formula 3
Our meeting on Wed 19th June, 7.30pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall, will feature Malcolm Smith, Formula 3 racing driver and instructor, who will be talking about his life in motor racing, including some of the innovations some teams developed to try to stay in the lead.
He will be joined by Peter James, who describes himself as a "spectator and a bit more", who has travelled to most of the racing circuits across the world, taking clients to see Formula 1 Events.
For 20 years he has also worked at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race in France.
Visitors very welcome, admission £3 including tea/coffee