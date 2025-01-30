Harrington Village Snowdrop Walk

Visit the North Northamtonshire village of Harrington for their annual Snowdrop Walk. Starting at the Village Hall at 12.00.

Stroll through the village taking in the secret garden and the Norman church admiring the drifts of Snowdrops and Aconites on the way. Pass by the thatched Tollemache Arms, voted great British pub of the year in 2024. Explore the Falls field and Fishponds once part of a medieval Manor House which are now a listed historical site.