Grammy-winning US rock act named as headliner for The Warwick Sessions 2025

Multi-Grammy Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train will top the bill at The Warwick Sessions on Wednesday 2nd July, with special guests Squeeze - with more still to be announced.

They join previously announced headliners The Stranglers (Friday 4th July) and Elbow (Sunday 6th July), taking over St Nicholas’ Park near one of the UK’s most historic sites, Warwick Castle, next year.

Tickets for Train’s headline show go on general sale at 10am Friday 13th December.

Since their formation in 1994, internationally acclaimed, diamond-selling band Train has been captivating audiences across the globe with their signature blend of rock and pop. Known for their critically acclaimed catalog of chart-topping smash hits like ‘Drops of Jupiter’, ‘Hey, Soul Sister’ and ‘Drive By’, Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard

Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, each contributing timeless tracks to their impressive discography. The band’s GRAMMY Award-winning, global hit ‘Hey, Soul Sister’ continues to reach new milestones – it was the #1 best-selling track and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train’s infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics have earned them a devoted fan base and solidified their place in music history - we can’t wait to welcome them to Warwickshire for the first time for what will be an unforgettable performance.

Train’s show at The Warwick Sessions is part of their wider UK / EU tour, where they will be performing in London, Southampton, Halifax + many more locations - full dates below. For more information on Train’s upcoming tour dates, please visit SaveMeSanFrancisco.com.

Joining Train in Warwick are special guests, Squeeze, the new wave legends behind classic tracks such as ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Up the Junction’ and ‘Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)’. Built on the songwriting partnership of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the band are guaranteed to produce the perfect early evening festival show. Mojo described this year’s Glastonbury-opening performance as a “gold standard greatest hits set”, saying: “All these songs are perfectly polished and proportioned pop songs, and when reflecting on the great songwriters of British music, from Lennon and McCartney and Ray Davies, to Madness and Blur, you’re reminded how Squeeze have been among the best to do it.”

Celebrating an incredible milestone, The Stranglers will headline The Warwick Sessions on Friday 4 July, with support from The Buzzcocks and The Skids. One of the truly great British bands, The Stranglers have been performing and recording for 50 years. First formed in 1974, The Stranglers' no nonsense attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s. But their musicianship and menace transcended the genre, creating a sound unique to themselves. With their first three albums (Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black and White) being released within an astonishing 13 months of each other, scoring hit singles with ‘Peaches’, ‘No More Heroes’ and ‘Walk On By’. Further success was to follow with ‘Always The Sun’, ‘Strange Little Girl’ and the mercurial ‘Golden Brown’, amongst many others, earning the group x23 Top 40 singles and x20 Top 40 albums, including 2021’s No. 4 album Dark Matters, in a career spanning six different decades. The Stranglers celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2024, the milestone serving as a testament to their enduring legacy. With a rich musical history and a forward-thinking approach, The Stranglers remain an enduring force in the ever-evolving world of rock music.

Train tour the UK in 2025

Closing the weekend on Sunday 6 July are Mercury Prize winners elbow. Boasting a cinematic sound and tapping into a wide range of emotions, the band rose to public consciousness with their acclaimed 2001 debut, Asleep in the Back, and have continued to make popular and intricately arranged albums ever since. Named Best British Band at the BRITS in 2010 and having been awarded three Ivor Novello Awards for their songwriting, they were also the creators of ‘First Steps’, the 2012 BBC Olympic theme, and performed at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in London. With x4 No 1 albums to their name, including 2024’s AUDIO VERTIGO, elbow continue to be masters of their craft.

For the promoter, Chloe Pean and Rachel Lloyd said: “AEG Presents is delighted to announce ‘The Warwick Sessions’ for summer 2025 following the success of The Castle Sessions. St Nicholas Park is a unique setting in a town with a great appetite for live music. We're excited to bring the biggest acts from elbow, The Stranglers, and now Train, with more great names still to be announced.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy at Warwick District Council said: “We are very excited to be welcoming these big name artists to Warwick in the wonderful backdrop of St Nicholas Park. We do hope that these concerts will attract lots of new visitors to our beautiful town, benefitting our local hospitality businesses and retail.”

24 June - Gelsenkirchen, DE - Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen

25 June - Luxembourg, LU - City Sounds

27 June - Evreux, FR - Rock in Evreux

28 June - Southampton, UK - TK Maxx presents Southampton Summer Sessions

30 June - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

02 July - Warwickshire, UK - St Nicholas' Park (Warwick Sessions)

03 July - Halifax, UK - TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall

04 July - Lytham, UK - TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival

06 July - Dublin, IE - Iveagh Gardens

07 July - Limerick, IE - King John's Castle