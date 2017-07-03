Whole new world as Aladdin comes to Lutterworth

A youth theatre company didn’t need three wishes to get what they want as they have the rights to bring Disney’s West End and Broadway musical

ASH Stage Productions, based in Rugby, will perform the dazzling musical in Lutterworth next week.

Based on the original Disney movie, features all of the famous songs from the film including, Arabian Nights, Friend Like Me, A Whole New World and many more with music by Alan Menken, and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.

The cast is made up of more than 50 strong and talented performers aged seven to 17 years of age.

The production will be staged four times, with both the junior and senior class having the opportunity to lead the show twice each with both a senior and junior principal cast.

Company owners and directors Adam and Sam Holst, have been working tirelessly with the company over the past few months to ensure all aspects of the production is ready and will meet their usual outstanding high expectations and professional standards.

They said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bits to be staging such an iconic and much loved Disney classic which has taken both Broadway and the West End by storm, and we both feel extremely lucky and honoured to have been granted the license to stage the show.

“We have loved every minute of working towards this masterpiece and everyone has had so much fun along the way too, it has been a rollercoaster of a ride and we are extremely proud of the finished product and cannot wait to now put it before an audience for all to enjoy.

“The cast are all extremely talented, and we are so so very proud of each and everyone of them for all of their hard work and dedication to the show.”

Aladdin will be at the Lutterworth College Theatre, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions with a family saver ticket at £30 for two adults and two children.

For group bookings of more than 10, call 01788 569718, or visit www.ash-stage-productions.webs.com. Tickets will also be available on the door.