Top musicians coming to Harrington

A pair of musicians who have performed all over the world will perform at Harrington Church on Sunday.

Sarah Carter and Samy Daussat is appearing under the title of Bohemian Night.

The fiemer is Sarah Carter is an international violinist who has appeared in The Spirit of the Dance show and specialises in folk and celtic music.

Samy Daussat is a French guitarist who plays gypsy and folk music.

They have formed a duo and now play their new style celtic manouche which means celtic gypsy music.

The venue will be transformed into a magical candle-lit mystery space for the concert.

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £14 for adults and £7 for students and children and includes a glass of wine.

They can be phoned by calling 01536 713944 or on the door. For further details visit www.harringtonconcerts.org