Wilde show helps out Harborough charity

A special performance of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest, will raise money for a Harborough counselling service.

The Harborough Theatre is staging the show for a week and the performance on Monday, July 10.

It will be in aid of the Bower House counselling service based in Coventry Road.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.45pm, are priced £10 and the proceeds as well a raffle will be for the charity.

They are on sale from Tuesday to Friday between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Baptist Church café in Manor Walk and from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm at the Bower House, Coventry Road.

Joan Bosworth, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator, said: “The tickets are already selling well, but we hope to sell them all because the Bower House is totally reliant on donations and our own fundraising.

“The service is constantly in demand – in fact, there is a waiting list. All the professional counsellors and the support workers give their services free of charge and clients are invited to make a donation for their work,” added Joan.

The show is also performed from Tuesday to Saturday July 11 to 15. Visit www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk for details.