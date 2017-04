A stripped back version of one of William Shakespeare’s best known plays is coming to Uppingham Theatre.

Romeo and Juliet will be presented by Merely Theatre on Friday, May 5.

The group has a commitment to gender-blind practice meaning a man and a woman play each set of parts alternately.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

To book tickets in advance or for more details visit www.uppthearts.co.uk or call 01572 820820.