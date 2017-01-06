VIDEO: See Sunny Afternoon cast get ready for Northampton date

A West End hit celebrating the captivating tale of The Kinks can be seen at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate next week.

Sunny Afternoon can be seen from Tuesday to Saturday, January 10 to 14.

Sunny Afternoon

It has received four honours at the 2015 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

Sunny Afternoon is now touring the country with a cast including Ryan O’Donnell as Ray Davies, Mark Newnham as Dave Davies and Garmon Rhys, who has been previously seen in the Royal & Derngate’s production of Regeneration, as bassist Pete Quaife. Rounding out the cast is Andrew Gallo as drummer Mick Avory.

Featuring some of The Kinks’ best-loved songs, including You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset and Lola, Sunny Afternoon tells the story of the early life of Ray Davies and the rise to stardom of The Kinks.

The Kinks exploded onto the 60s music scene with a raw energetic new sound that rocked a nation. But how did that happen, where exactly did they come from and what happened next?

Set against the back-drop of a Britain caught mid-swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, this production explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of one of Britain’s most iconic bands and the irresistible music that influenced generations.

Sunny Afternoon has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks recordings.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each night with matinee performances taking place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday during the week long run.

The show comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate as part of a UK tour which has been thrilling audiences throughout its run.

Tickets for the week-long run are selling fast and people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

They cost between £18 to £43.50. For further information about the show, its cast members and to see videos of the production visit www.sunnyafternoontheplay.com.

For more details call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.