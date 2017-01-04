Top comedians visit Harborough

If you are looking for some laughs to help get over the January blues, then Ha Ha Harborough returns on Saturday, January 7.

Carly Smallman (pictured), Stu Woodings and Nigel Ng will provide the jokes as Ha Ha Harborough comes to Harborough Theatre.

Carly sings funny songs and didn’t begin performing stand-up comedy until 2009.

Organisers have described her comedy as a unique blend of outrageous impropriety and adorable sincerity.

Stu Woodings is a newcomer to comedy, within his first year he has won CAN – Comedy New Comedian 2015, and Hot Water Comedy New Comedian 2015.

Nigel is an award winning comedian who grew up in Malaysia, lived in America for five years and moved to the UK in 2015.

He considers himself a self-aware outsider, estranged but trying to fit in.

Having started his comedy career in Chicago, he’s relieved that (most) people in the UK get his jokes too, resulting in his winning the prestigious Amused Moose Laugh Off in 2016

Admission is £8 in advance. Email shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371.

Doors open at 7.45pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.