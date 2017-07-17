Three for the price of one at Harborough

There will be a triple bill of comedy coming to Harborough Theatre at the end of the month.

The Baroque Theatre Company present three short plays all in one evening with several fast paced performances from an all female cast on Sunday July 30.

The Comedy Triple Bill kicks off with Last Tango in Little Grimley written by David Tristram, one of the UK’s most popular and respected playwrights.

Membership of the local amateur dramatic society has dwindled to just four peopmle and the audiences aren’t much bigger.

If they don’t come up with some rent money soon, they’re going to be thrown out. Time for dramatic action.

‘There’s only one thing that sells tickets these days’ argues the Chairwoman. ‘Sex! But how will the locals react to the promise of a sizzling sex comedy?

All is revealed and thus begins the chaotic build-up to an evening of extraordinary home-grown drama - an evening the locals would never forget!

The second play, A Jolly Sinister Jape by writer Elliot Strange, is a pastiche of the 1920s thriller with a plot that defies description.

This is Famous Five fun for adults as Stubby, Ophelia, Biffy and Fatty find themselves trapped in a mysterious house during a thunderstorm.

Is this someone’s idea of a jape? Or is something far more sinister going on?

A Jolly Sinister Jape has been described as a fast and furious with a liberal sprinkling of hilarious period slang, along with mystery and thrills.

The evening ends with David Tristram’s Last Panto in Little Grimley, a sequel to Last Tango in Little Grimley.

Last Panto features the same incompetent characters.

The society members tackle the Christmas pantomime with predictable riotous results. It’s Dick Whittington...but not as you know it.

The performance at Harborough Theatre will be the final one at the end of a three month tour that is has gone across the country.

The performance starts at 7.45pm and tickets, which are selling fast, cost £10.

For further information about the show or to book in advance visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.