Strictly star Laura Whitmore announced for Peter James book coming to Northampton

Fresh from her annoucement as one of the competitors on Strictly Come Dancing this year, Laura Whitmore has been cast in a show coming to Northampton next year.

The television presenter will play the part of Cleo Morley in Not Dead Enough when it comes to the Royal & Derngate from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 6.

It is the next thrilling stage adaptation of multi-million selling author Peter James’ Not Dead Enough.

Following Peter James’ 11th consecutive Sunday Times No.1 in the UK Book Charts and the huge sell-out success of The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple on stage Not Dead Enough receives its world stage premiere in January 2017.

No stranger to theatre, Laura Whitmore’s acting career began at a young age with the Leinster School of Music and Drama in Dublin.

In the very same year that she completed her Diploma in Performance with a special honour for her final performance she was chosen as the new face of MTV Europe. Laura is best known for her work as a presenter for MTV, The Brits and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Here Now.

“She is excited about her imminent return to acting.

Laura said: “I’m a huge fan of Peter James’ books and so honoured to be cast as his Cleo for her first theatrical outing. Peter has created a strong character in Cleo Morely and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the role.

“I’m also unbelievably excited to work with producer Joshua Andrews and director Ian Talbot. Before I trained in journalism, I studied drama and played some great roles including Lady Macbeth and Annie in All My Sons.

“I have been waiting a long time to return to acting and for a great role like this to come along, so I can’t wait to get on stage around the UK and of course Dublin with Not Dead Enough.”

Peter James said; “The characters in my Roy Grace novels are very precious to me and I have a very clear image of each of them in my mind.

“In bringing my work to the stage, I’ve tried hard in the casting, masterminded by Josh Andrews, to find brilliant performers who bear a strong resemblance to my vision of the characters - to lift them truly off the page.

“The moment I met Laura Whitmore and she began reading a scene from the play I had that deep thrill of knowing we had found my absolutely perfect Cleo - the way she looks and the warmth and energy she radiates - just perfect in every way.”

Not Dead Enough is the third novel in the award winning Roy Grace series and now becomes the third play in his box office smash hit and critically acclaimed stage franchise.

James has been acclaimed as one of the most fiendishly clever crime fiction plotters according to the Daily Mail and his bestselling Roy Grace novels have been published in 37 languages and sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

His latest novel, Love You Dead, enjoyed three consecutive weeks at No.1 in the Fiction hardback charts, a new record for Peter who is also the 2016 recipient of crime writing’s highest honour, the Diamond Dagger.

On the night Brian Bishop murdered his wife, he was sixty miles away, asleep in bed. At least that’s what he claims. But as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace continues to deal with the mysterious disappearance of his own wife, he starts to dig a little deeper into the chilling murder case and it soon becomes clear that love can be a dangerous thing.

Following the nationwide success of The Perfect Murder with Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace earlier this year, Not Dead Enough reunites Peter James with theatre producer Joshua Andrews, the Olivier award winning director Ian Talbot and award winning playwright Shaun McKenna.

Tickets for the show are on sale by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.