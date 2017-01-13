See Archers star in real life

An evening with actress Sunny Ormonde will take place at Harborough Theatre later this month.

The star, who voices Lillian Bellamy in the soap, appears at the venue on Saturday January 28

She has been on the show for the past 16 years and has become one of the listeners’ most favourite characters! Her antics have kept the nation gripped and entertained, whether it be riding round Ambridge on a Harley Davidson, drinking The Bull and Cider shed dry with Eddie Grundy, absconding to Costa Rica with her beloved and very recently departed Tiger! (Oh the louse!), or recklessly kicking off her sling-backs and leaping into bed with Tiger’s brother Paul.

Not to mention the Knitting, the Collagen, Calendar Girls and Justin Elliot !

In her one woman show Sunny will fill you in on all the behind the scenes stories about the World’s longest running soap opera- an evening of anecdotes, banter, and favourite pieces from Sunny’s long and distinguished acting career- humorous and touching in turn.

There will also be a question and answer session with the audience about the making of the show which has been running for 65 years.

Expect answers to questions including Where did that laugh come from? Did Victoria Wood really pull a pint in the Bull? How big are Toms sausages?

And for anyone that likes a challenge, there will be a prize for anyone who thinks of the most original question about The Archers.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the performance starts at 7.45pm. Tickets available now at cost of £12. To book visit www.harboroughtheatre.com/available-online-bookings.