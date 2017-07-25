RSC comes to Market Harborough

A critically acclaimed production of Titus Andronicus produced by the RSC will be screened at Harborough Theatre on Thursday August 9.

When a society is oppressed, it becomes violent. How do we govern ourselves? In the chaos and disorder of 2017, Titus Andronicus is a commentary on the way this world could be going.

Titus has returned from a brutal 10-year war having lost 21 sons in battle. Betrayed by his nation, and with his family in pieces, a series of bloody events follows as he and Tamora, Queen of the Goths begin a violent cycle of revenge. Rape, cannibalism, mutilation and murder are the gruesome tools in Shakespeare’s bloodiest play.

Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare’s brutal and bloody revenge tragedy. Titus is a ruler exhausted by war and loss, who relinquishes power, but leaves Rome in disorder. As the decay of Rome reaches violent depths, murder becomes entertainment. Rape, cannibalism and severed body parts fill the moral void.

David Troughton, who is a familiar face on television and voice in The Archers, plays the title role.

The screening starts at 7pm. For further information visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.