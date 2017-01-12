RSC comes to Harborough

Simon Russell Beale’s return to the RSC after 20 years will be beamed live to Harborough Theatre later this month.

The production of The Tempest can be seen on Wednesday January 25. He will play Prospero in this ground-breaking production which has been critically acclaimed for its special effects.

On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control ‘The Tempest’ and bend nature to his will.

When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him. Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

The screening starts at 7pm. For further information on ticket availability, pricing or to book online visit www.octagonfilms.org.uk or www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk.