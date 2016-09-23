Review - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

From the moment the lights come on and you are greeted with Mr Potts played spectacularly by Jason Manford and the on stage relationship with his children played by Henry Kent and Lucy Sherman is wonderful, you are instantly lifted into a great mood.

The set is just fantastic and the attention to detail is amazing, down to the breakfast maker machine which brings back all the memories from watching the film years ago.

The flying car had the audience gasping with amazement and was the most anticipated moment of the show which was carried out so well. The special effects and the costumes are stunning and really add to this brilliant show.

The songs are feel good and will have you singing along and may even have you dancing in your seat.

Truly Scrumptious in the Doll on a music box act was played so well and the songs throughout sang by Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Grandpa Potts is such a loveable character and very funny without trying to be, just as the film portrays him to be.

The Vulgarian Spies were hilarious throughout. The silly acts that they took place in had the children laughing especially when they had to be English.

The rude jokes snuck in throughout were perfect for the adults and again had everyone laughing. They really did play fantastic roles throughout the performance.

Overall this is a wonderful show, the music, dancing and great acting from the entire cast and production couldn’t be any better. I really would recommend this, children will love it and adults will enjoy the nostalgia.

Tickets for the show, which runs until Sunday October 2, can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.