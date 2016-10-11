Return to Northampton stage for The Bard’s complete deaths

If you missed this earlier in the year, there will be another chance to see The Complete Deaths of William Shakespeare.

There are 75 onstage deaths in the works of William Shakespeare.

From the Roman suicides in Julius Caesar to the death fall of Prince Arthur in King John; from the carnage at the end of Hamlet to snakes in a basket in Antony And Cleopatra. And then there’s the pie in Titus Andronicus.

Spymoneky return to the Royal & Derngate in Northampton from Monday to Wednesday October 17-19.

All of the deaths – sometimes lingeringly, sometimes messily, sometimes movingly, sometimes musically, but always hysterically will be presented.

Four actors will scale the peaks of sublime poetry, and plumb the depths of darkest depravity. It may even be the death of them.

Directed by Tim Crouch the show will be a tribute to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death.

Performances are at 7.45pm each night with a show at 2.30pm on the final day. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.